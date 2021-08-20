Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 106.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,179.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $190.39. The company had a trading volume of 909,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

