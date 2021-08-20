Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $127,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $141.81.

