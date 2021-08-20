Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

RTH opened at $176.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.39. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $141.90 and a 12 month high of $180.92.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.