Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

RTH opened at $176.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.39. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $141.90 and a 12 month high of $180.92.

