Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.