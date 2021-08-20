Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 140 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 100.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 30.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.50 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

