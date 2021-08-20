Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of ARKO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 9,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

