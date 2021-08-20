Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,477.07.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
