Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,477.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.