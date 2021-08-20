Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARMP stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.