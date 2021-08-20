Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cerecor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cerecor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.