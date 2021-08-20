Arweave Hits 1-Day Volume of $77.29 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.95 or 0.00063494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $77.29 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026978 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.