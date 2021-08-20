Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $12.50 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APNHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.