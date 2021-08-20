Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,184,000 after purchasing an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $48.66 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

