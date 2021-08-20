Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATLC opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $768.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,613 shares of company stock worth $2,943,768. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

