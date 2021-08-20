Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 300 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 63.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

