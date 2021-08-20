Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 670 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,863,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC remained flat at $$19.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,393. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

