AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 505,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 659,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,686,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

