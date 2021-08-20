Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.