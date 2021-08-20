Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $71.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920,241 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.72. 1,038,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

