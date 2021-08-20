Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of ALV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. 466,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

