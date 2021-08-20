Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $13.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

