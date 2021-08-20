Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.89 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $94.89 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.