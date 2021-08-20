Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $211.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.90. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

