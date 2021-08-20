Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $215.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADP. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $211.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

