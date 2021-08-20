Autonio Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 57.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00147569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.93 or 1.00186248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.06667732 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,388,522 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

