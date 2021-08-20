Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

