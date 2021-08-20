AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.85 ($29.24).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at €23.93 ($28.15) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.36.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.