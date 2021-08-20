Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Axe has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $279,753.39 and approximately $59,464.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.39 or 0.00967932 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

