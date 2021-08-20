Axe Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $275,528.11 and approximately $62,036.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01004578 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.