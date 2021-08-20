Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AYLA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 85,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.69.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.