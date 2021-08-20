Azbit (AZ) Tops One Day Volume of $352.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Azbit has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Azbit has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $352.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00831305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.