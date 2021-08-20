AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

