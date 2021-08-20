B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

