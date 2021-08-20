Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 345.30 ($4.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.67.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.