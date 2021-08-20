Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 50,903 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,903 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.13% of JD.com worth $142,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

