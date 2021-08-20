Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 8,425 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $110,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,809,000 after purchasing an additional 179,810 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

