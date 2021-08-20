Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.86.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.