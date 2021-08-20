Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

