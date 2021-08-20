Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

