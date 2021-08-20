Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BOCH opened at $13.92 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Bank of Commerce worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

