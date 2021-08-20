Bank OZK Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank OZK lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.5% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 156.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.