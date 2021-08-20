Bank OZK Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank OZK decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 97,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $106.97. 203,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.