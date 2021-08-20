Bank OZK Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank OZK boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 44,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,030,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.