Bank OZK Sells 152 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.78. 167,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

