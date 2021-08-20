Bank OZK Sells 1,971 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.69. 427,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.