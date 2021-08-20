Bank OZK Sells 35,738 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,738 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686,586. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

