Bank OZK Sells 383 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Paychex were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $115.43. 72,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

