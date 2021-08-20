Bank OZK Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 162,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

