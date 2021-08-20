Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 539.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Baozun were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 146.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.87. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

