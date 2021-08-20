Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,101. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

