Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $63.04 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $65.51 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a net margin of 12.96%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.